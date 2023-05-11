THURSDAY May 11, 2023

Titans

HBO Max ■ Series Finale

The DC Comics-inspired superhero series concludes its fourth and final season.

Ultraman

Netflix ■ Season Premiere

The anime series featuring the popular Japanese hero returns for its third and final season.

58th Academy of Country Music Awards

Prime Video, livestreams beginning at 4 p.m.

"Country Music's Party of the Year" returns for its second year of exclusive availability as a livestream on Prime Video. Dolly Parton, who hosted last year's ceremony, and Garth Brooks, in his first time taking the stage to host an awards show, will co-host the event from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hardy leads the field with seven nominations, followed by Lainey Wilson with six, which is the most nods for a female artist. Miranda Lambert, the most awarded artist in ACM history, has received her record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination. Parton will be closing out the show with a performance — the world premiere of the lead single from her upcoming rock album. Other performers include Lambert, Wilson, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jo Dee Messina and Keith Urban, among others. A full rebroadcast of this ceremony will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

Station 19

ABC, 8 p.m.

In "All These Things That I've Done," Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz), Theo (Carlos Miranda) and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) vie to be named captain, and Vic (Barrett Doss) forges an unexpected bond after going rogue.

Walker

The CW, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In the final episode of the season, "It's a Nice Day for a Ranger Wedding," the Texas Rangers and the Walkers gather to celebrate a very special event.

Next Level Chef

FOX, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In the two-part season finale "Made in America/Next Level Finale," each chef must select two different boxes that represent a state and its local ingredients, and they must prepare a dish that seamlessly fuses both. Then the final three chefs must create one dish on each level of the kitchen in just 90 minutes. Only one will win the one-year mentorship, $250,000 and the title of Next Level Chef.

Ghosts

CBS, 8:30 p.m. ■ Season Finale

When a woman shows up claiming to be the rightful heir to Woodstone Mansion, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) enlist the help of a lawyer in the Season 2 finale, "The Heir."

Grey's Anatomy

ABC, 9 p.m.

In "Ready to Run," Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Teddy (Kim Raver) make an exciting announcement, while Jules (Adelaide Kane) and Blue (Harry Shum Jr.) butt heads over Maxine's (Juliet Mills) care.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

NBC, 9 p.m.

In "Bad Things," Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) are baffled when a series of assaults have the same M.O. but different DNA left at each crime scene. Muncy (Molly Burnett) believes Elias Olsen (Adam Petchel) has struck again and is determined to prove it.

CSI: Vegas

CBS, 10 p.m.

The CSI team investigates a case in which an ambitious investigative reporter is found dead at a peanut factory in the new episode "Shell Game."