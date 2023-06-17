My name is Jess Hume-Pantuso. I am 33 years old, and Saturday, June 17 was my college graduation from Oregon State University.

Each student has a story. This is mine.

I was a three-year, honor roll, high school graduate who matriculated from a large Texas school and began my collegiate journey at 17.

As I walked from my duplex in Corvallis, just off Harrison Boulevard, toward the OSU campus to line up with all the other graduates, it was hard to not think about the circuitous road that led to my arrival here.

Also, “Thank you” by Dido played on repeat in my head. Let me explain.

I grew up in a middle-class neighborhood but could not afford to attend a university, though I did make a yearlong attempt by taking out $15,000 in loans, in addition to paying tuition, just to be there.

Over the next five years I worked full time at a Best Buy and paid my own way to earn my associates' degree in art from Tarrant County Community College in 2013.

I checked the date … June 17, 2023. Ten years. See, even arts students can do math.

My peers, from OSU's art and photo programs in the College of Liberal Arts and I lined up by the Valley Library. Many of us, mostly the “Photo Baddies,” brought cameras, extra hair pins, water, bagels. We all styled each other's regalia.

This day, my partner and I were both graduating from Oregon State University, he with his Master of Science in mathematics and I with my Bachelor of Art in photography and digital studio. For the record, magna cum laude.

Some tough hauls are worth it. But that doesn't mean they leave you scar-free.

Before returning to school, I spent years working multiple jobs concurrently: a technician at Apple, photo editor for a music festival, senior product photographer, graphic designer, illustrator, book seller, social media manager, content creator. The list goes on and on.

We began walking toward Reser Stadium, and I could feel the nervous energy grow. As we walked past crowds of cheering friends, families and communities, outwardly I wave and smile.

Inwardly though, I was doing my best to hold back tears, and not the good kind.

In March of 2020, AKA the beginning of the pandemic, I lost all three of my jobs and decided to return to school. My partner had already chosen Oregon State University as the place he wanted to pursue his master's, so I thought, “Why not?” I already had my associate; let’s go for that BFA.

As I sat with my fellow College of Liberal Arts graduates and friends on the field of Reser, I realized how positively clueless I was reentering college at 30 years old and how much I already miss it.

Initially I feared being the “old” person in classes surrounded by 20-somethings. Today, I am overwhelmed with how proud I am of my peers, specifically those in the photography program. Despite our various ages, we have all laughed, cried, screamed, and took deep care of each other in the basement of Snell Hall.

In March of 2021, I was in my third term at OSU and I had a 4.0. I felt happy, creatively challenged and like I was finally where I was meant to be.

I watched my peers scan the crowds looking for and excitedly waving at their friends and family members, and then it hit me. There was no one for me to look for, and the moment felt … empty.

On April 6, 2021, my mom had a massive heart attack. I flew the next day to Texas and continued attending classes via Zoom from her hospital room for two weeks.

I’d have one head phone in listening to my professors while keeping a constant eye on her heart monitor and blood oxygen levels. I have journal pages full of her stats mixed in with my to-do lists from school.

As the commencement speakers each took their place at the podium, all offered a message that in some way affirms how this is “only the beginning.”

But for me, commencement represents closure, an end to my 13-year journey.

On April 22, 2021, Earth Day — my favorite holiday — my mom passed away in her sleep. The day before, we spoke on the phone. I told her I would “call you tomorrow. Love you!”

As we shifted our tassels from right to left to become official graduates of OSU, I thought of my mom and how proud she would be. I thought of how she was at every performance, sports game and school assembly, cheering me on. Though she is absent today, I know that she is happy because I finally did it.

Thanks for always being there, Mom, I wouldn’t have made it here without you.