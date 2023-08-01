The intersection of South 19th Street and Chapel Drive in Philomath will experience a temporary closure to through traffic, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 20, 24 hours a day.

The closure will be in effect for Chapel Drive from South 16th Street to Bellfountain Road. Access for local residents will be maintained; however, the intersection of South 19th Street and Chapel Drive will not be passable.

To navigate around the closure, detour routes have been designated via Fern, Airport and Bellfountain roads.

Questions regarding the closure can be directed to Benton County Public Works Associate Engineer Ian McGuire, 541-766-6286 or ian.mcguire@bentoncountyor.gov. Questions for the contractor, K&E Excavating, can be directed to Brandon Young, project manager, 503-949-0219 or brandon.young@keex.net.