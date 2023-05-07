A three-run fourth inning was what the Oregon State softball team needed to win the final game of the regular season over Arizona State by a 3-2 score on Sunday.

"I'm proud of the kids," said head coach Laura Berg. "They competed at the plate but were a little bit undisciplined at the plate but it didn't hurt us overall that much. Ellie (Garcia) and Tarni (Stepto) did a fantastic job in the circle for us today. I'm proud of this group."

The Beavers needed just two swings in four consecutive at-bats to plate the three runs. Consecutive RBI singles from Madyson Clark and Eliana Gottlieb helped the Beavers tie the game before Des Rivera scored from third when Erin Mendoza was plunked by a pitch for the decisive third run.

Ellie Garcia (7-8) won her second game of the series behind her season-high eight punchouts. The Californian allowed a run on four hits in four innings. Tarni Stepto threw the final three innings of her Kelly Field career, allowing a run, three hits and a walk.

Following an early threat in the first inning that saw the Sun Devils have two in scoring position with just one away, Garcia got out of it with consecutive punchouts — the first two of her eight. Except for hitting a batter, she cruised in the second where she used two more Ks to retire the visitors.

The Sun Devils used small ball to plate the game's first run, connecting on a RBI single by Alexa Milius that went to shallow center in the third. OSU answered with their three an inning later, a lead that they would not surrender. Arizona State got a run back in the fifth when they had a sacrifice off Stepto.

Looking to pad Stepto's lead with some insurance, the Beavers loaded the bags in the sixth but couldn't scratch across a run. A quick, 1-2-3 inning by the Oregon State defense sealed the series win.

Clark and Gottlieb, with identical 2 for 3 days at the plate, lead the Beaver offense on Sunday. Each batted in a run to help the offense.

The win gives Oregon State their third consecutive win in series finales at Kelly Field.

Oregon State will participate in the inaugural Pac-12 Softball Tournament this week in Tucson, Ariz. The Beavers — seeded seventh — will take on No. 2 Washington on Thursday, with first pitch slated for 12:30 p.m.