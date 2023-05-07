Oregon State tallied 17 hits Sunday in an 11-4 win over Utah to close out their Pac-12 Conference baseball series at Goss Stadium.

After dropping the opener Friday, the Beavers (33-14, 16-11 Pac-12) rebounded to take the final two games and claim the series win.

Oregon State jumped out to the early lead with four runs in the first. Mason Guerra drove in a run with a single to left center and Mikey Kane followed with a two-run double.

Kane then advanced to third on a wild pitch before Dallas Macias drew a walk to put runners at the corners. Macias stole second and Kane took off for home on the throw by the catcher and scored easily to cap the inning.

Jake Gish got one run back for Utah (19-26-1, 8-18-1 Pac-12) with a solo home run in the second.

Oregon State added two more runs in the bottom of the second on an RBI double by Forrester and a run-scoring single by Brady Kasper.

Kane had three hits on the day with a double, four RBIs and a run scored. Travis Bazzana went 2 for 4 with a home run, and Forrester had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored.

Micah McDowell had two hits and a walk and scored three runs and Guerra kept up his hot streak with two hits, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Kasper also had two hits, including a triple, with an RBI and a run scored.

AJ Lattery got the start for the Beavers and went 4⅔ innings, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

"I thought Lattery's start today, getting four and two-thirds, was phenomenal. He was commanding his pitches, attacking the zone, eliminating free bases," Canham said.

Freshman reliever Aiden Jimenez (3-1) gave up one run over three innings to earn the win. Ryan Brown closed out the ninth with three strikeouts. The final strikeout of the game was a bit unusual as the Utah hitter, facing a 2-2 count, was called for not being set in the batter's box on time. That led to the third strike being called as a penalty, ending the game.

Utah starter Cam Day (3-5) took the loss.

Oregon State will play Portland on Tuesday at Hillsboro Stadium. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

OSU 11, Utah 4

Utah 010 003 000 — 4 6 1

OSU 420 111 02X — 11 17 1

Day, Hostert (2), Whiting (5), Sumner (7), McCleve (8) and Cop, Gurney (2). Lattery, Mejia (5), Jimenez (6), Brown (9) and Weber. W: Jimenez (3-1). L: Day (3-5). 2B: Bazzana (OSU), Forrester (OSU), Kane (OSU). 3B: Kasper (OSU). HR: Gish (U), Bazzana (OSU).

Hits: Utah 6 (Kiernan 2, Gurney, Gish, Frei, Webster). OSU 17 (Kane 3, Bazzana 2, Forrester 2, McDowell 2, Guerra 2, Kasper 2, Dernedde 2, Macias, Weber).

RBIs: Utah 4 (Gurney 2, Roberts, Gish). OSU 10 (Kane 4, Macias 2, Bazzana, Forrester, Guerra, Kasper).