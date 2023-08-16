Merit Jones and his pitching mates were up to the task this summer.

The Corvallis Knights were saddled with injuries at a higher rate than in recent years. Some had inning limits, a common occurrence in the summer, and a few other had to head home as family members dealt with serious illnesses.

There were plenty of hurdles placed in the path of the area’s collegiate wood-bat team. But the Knights cleared them all on their way to a seventh straight West Coast League title.

And Corvallis was even better on the mound in five playoff games than it had been in claiming the league’s best mark and top earned-run average. When the postseason came around, the Knights leaned heavily on some of its best arms, and they didn’t disappoint.

University of Utah right-hander Merit Jones started two playoff games — the first and last — and allowed no runs on four hits with 15 strikeouts and four walks in 11⅔ innings.

In Monday’s title-clinching 5-0 win against Victoria at Goss Stadium, Jones gave up three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in 5⅔ scoreless frames.

Jones said he relishes opportunities to take on the best teams in the league, and he shined when that was presented to him.

“I just want to compete against the best there is to compete against, and I’m really happy to go do that,” he said. “It feels so good. I know I trust (the defense) when I pitch to contact and get ground balls. I know they’ve got my back, I’ve got theirs. I just try to compete to the best of my ability.”

Jones, who will be a sophomore this fall, was 2-4 with a 7.65 ERA in 17 games with 13 starts for the Utes in the spring. He finished this summer (11 games, eight starts) at 2-1 and 1.05.

Knights coach Brooke Knight said taking Jones out of the game in the sixth inning Monday, with Corvallis leading 1-0, was one of the hardest removals he’s ever had to make. Knight said he saw the passion in the player’s eyes and knew he didn’t want to come out. The coach said the decision was a “protection” move and not about Jones’ ability to finish the contest.

Of Jones’ turnaround after a disappointing spring, Knight said, “he had all those tools and just kind of put the pieces together. He made a nice little jump with us and he’s a lot better guy than when he showed up and that’s our objective. Going back to work with (Utah head coach and former Oregon State assistant Gary Henderson) he’s going to be a key guy for the Utes.”

Jones’ numbers helped the Knights lead the lead in ERA in the regular season (2.88) and the playoffs (1.80).

University of Hawaii lefty Sean Wiese, who played his third summer with Corvallis, found some redemption after giving up an extra-inning, walk-off home run in the playoff opener at Cowlitz in Longview, Washington.

The Canby product appeared in three of the four remaining games. In those three contests, Wiese allowed two hits, no runs and struck out three while recording two saves in a combined five innings.

He got the ball Monday and got the final six outs of the season, leading to the Knights’ dogpile.

“I was just like, ‘I’m going to close this thing out and get us another ring. I had a lot of adrenaline going at the time and I felt really good and the dogpile felt even better,'” Wiese said. “Winning is so much fun, especially when you have a group of guys that show up at the ballpark eager to learn and eager to get better as young men and as ball players. It never gets old.”

Neil Feist’s struggles in the best-of-3 divisional series opener at Cowlitz led to the Knights needing four straight wins to claim the organization’s 10th overall league title in the 18 seasons that the WCL has contested a season.

The Cal State Northridge righty and Corvallis returner bounced back to pitch four shutout innings and get the win in last Saturday's 4-1 home victory versus Portland in the South championship game.

University of Portland righty Kaden Segel had three shutout relief innings to help even the Cowlitz series.

Frank Camarillo threw four scoreless innings in the series-clincher versus Cowlitz. Zach Johnson, a Utah Valley righty, got seven outs between two games without giving up a run.

“Credit to the guys that did stick around,” Knight said. “They stepped up. They got better. They filled those roles with some quality innings and they really pitched well these last few weeks.”

The Corvallis offense didn’t put up many crooked numbers in the playoffs, putting up 21 runs in five games.

But the pitchers “were just pounding the zone. They did exactly what we needed them to do,” Knights outfielder Ethan Hott said.

Like most of his teammates, Hott, from Stanford, was experiencing a WCL title for the first time.

The Knights were the favorite to win again, but the playoff-opening loss was a bit of an eye-opener and a realization that they weren’t just going to coast through, Hott said.

“When your back’s against the wall I think you play with a little bit different fire underneath you. All hands on deck and you can’t lose that game,” he said.

Wiese said the pitching injuries and early departures made it difficult on the team, particularly on an emotional level. But the team trusted veteran assistant coaches Youngjin Yoon and Beau Kerns to manage the pitchers.

“They did a phenomenal job this summer. It’s kind of like the next-guy-up mentality and when your number’s called be ready for the opportunity,” Wiese said. “Everybody knew their number was going to get called at some point and everybody just stepped up to the table. Where it matters is in the playoffs and we locked in in the playoffs and we did our job.”