Athletic endeavors have taken Logan Storie to all corners of the United States and around the world.

He was a multi-time state champion and record-setting swimmer as well as an all-state cross-country runner at Corvallis High School, graduating in 2007.

Storie went on to compete in swimming at the University of Florida, and his continued success in the sport led to participation in two U.S. Olympic trials.

Then there was the path that led him to train for the modern pentathlon, which he was recruited to do given his background in swimming and running.

It was recommended that he join the U.S. Army and the World Class Athlete Program. He did, spending five years in all in Colorado at the U.S. Olympic facility in Colorado Springs and at Fort Collins. He would fall short of Olympic qualification but became one of the top Americans in pentathlon, setting a 200-meter swimming world record that still stands.

Now an Army infantry officer in career course training, Storie’s latest challenge was a strenuous, grueling test of skills and will.

Storie and a partner finished second of 56 teams in the prestigious Best Ranger Competition, held in mid-April at Fort Moore (formerly Fort Benning) in Georgia.

The three-day, nearly nonstop event covering 60 miles included 35 competitions in all in weapons systems, tactical tasks and helicopter missions. To get to the finish line, competitors must accomplish climbing, rappelling, shooting, an obstacle course, weapons assembly and disassembly, night orienteering, casualty care and knot tying, among other tasks, including lots of running.

For Storie, now nearly 11 years into his military career, the competition encompassed everything that the Army is about.

“You can do a race or a competition and place high. I have yet to do an Ironman (triathlon). It’s something I’d like to do. I’ve done some pretty long runs similar to marathons,” he said. “But I think the 60-plus-hour competition gives you a real idea of what you might have to go through in a combat situation. You might not have to go through all those things, but being skilled in each of those events is setting you up for success.”

The competition has evolved since it started in 1982 as a way to determine the best two-man “buddy” team. It now results in the crowning of the top tandem in the entire United States Armed Forces.

Storie has been on two deployments, the first in Iraq in 2020 in support of the Inherent Resolve campaign with the 82nd Airborne. The second deployment came in 2021 with the 75th Ranger Regiment as part of a counter-terrorism task force at an undisclosed location.

Storie, now 34, lives at Fort Moore with wife of six-plus years, Erin, and their sons Sebastian, who will be 3 in August, and 19-month-old Oliver.

Storie was asked what having his most recent accomplishment under his belt meant to him.

“I think part of it was a new experience to compete and have both my boys there and getting to see what I do,” he said. “Maybe not on a day-to-day basis but what I’m capable of doing. I think that was probably the coolest, most-unique part of the experience.”

Storie and his wife, whose maiden name is Jones, met at the Olympic center in Colorado, where she was training for the triathlon. Erin was an all-state athlete in cross-country, swimming and track and field at Hood River Valley High School and went on to compete in both running sports at Oregon State.

The couple started dating after Storie finished basic training and were married in October 2016. Erin was fifth in the qualifier for the 2016 U.S. Olympic triathlon team.

Later this year, Storie is expected to go to a new unit, likely at Fort Lewis, Wash., where he will command a company.

Storie entered April’s Best Ranger Competition having not participated before. But his partner, Army Capt. Jimmy Moore, finished sixth with a different partner in 2022.

“They say one of the biggest contributing factors to team success is if one or both of the competitors has seen the competition before. Because the fear of the unknown isn’t there,” Storie said.

The familiarity with each other was also a plus.

They met at Storie’s first duty station at Fort Liberty (then Fort Bragg), were platoon leaders in the same company in 2019 and 2020, deployed together and spent time in regiment for two years following that.

The two have trained together for nearly four years.

“I think it definitely played a huge role,” Storie said of his team’s success. “Everyone can be the same physical level, but it’s your mental preparedness that kind of sets the difference. Without communication, you can understand what they might be going through or what they’re limit is and what buttons to push and when to do that.”

Some competitors are limited to four months of training for the event, and others meet their competition partners just a few weeks before the event. Storie said you see breakdowns between teammates in stressful situations during the competition.

Some teams are allowed dedicated time away from their military duties. But Storie and Moore weren’t afforded that luxury given their standing and duties, Moore as a commander and Storie as a student. They were performing full-time jobs while also preparing for the competition.

They trained together twice a day most days for more than 18 months leading up to the event, running and other physical training. They represented the Ranger Regiment in an Army 10-mile race.

Then, starting this past December and January, they began working in the evenings on technical skills such as those involving weapons or communications systems typically found in the competition. Moore’s experience came in handy.

They worked on building a raft or throwing grenades, then on weekends they would tackle as many skills as they could.

The Maneuver Center of Excellence, of which Storie and Moore represent, was awarded one entry in the competition. There was another team at the center interested in competing, resulting in a head-to-head competition that Storie and Moore had to win in order to qualify for the larger event.

Once on the course, it was a plus to remain one of the top few teams. With some events allowing only a few squads to compete at the same time, staying near the lead meant more rest time before longer or more difficult events later in the competition.

But there’s also the balance necessary to not reach exhaustion too quickly with so much still ahead.

Participants are drained after a long first day of swimming, lifting weights and an obstacle course among 12 events. The first real test, Storie said, was the rucksack run of 22 miles that this year included 20 pounds of plates and a plate carrier added to the sack.

“The three-day competition makes you dig in and see what you have,” Storie said. “But having your partner there and potentially knowing this could be a mission one day, it really pushes you and motivates you to go beyond your limits.”

He put his result among his top three achievements, along with competing in the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.

Competition officials selectively update participants on the team standings. Racers know where they’re at during certain intervals, but they aren’t told how many points separate the teams and how much each event is worth.

But as it turned out, Storie and Moore were third heading into the last event, the three- to five-mile buddy run, and ended up finishing second.

“We wanted to really make sure that we put everything out there on the final event in the hopes that it would possibly be enough to win it,” Storie said.