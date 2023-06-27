Monday was a somber day for the Corvallis Knights.

Jennifer Beaumont, the team’s general manager since 2021, died Sunday night following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 41.

The team was scheduled to play Kamloops on Monday and the game served as an opportunity for the organization to honor Beaumont. The Knights wore caps and jerseys which she had designed for the team’s Strike Out Cancer promotion, which was held last Friday night.

The team honored Beaumont with an audio presentation at the end of the first inning and “Amazing Grace” was sung during the seventh-inning stretch.

Dan Segel, the CEO of the Knights, said even though the team had been alongside Beaumont throughout this struggle, Monday was still “a tough day.”

“This is the finality of it all. We’re ready, but it’s hard to be ready. Today was a day that you knew it’s coming,” Segel said.

Even during her final days in hospice, Segel said Beaumont continued to closely follow the team on its livestream and she took great pride in seeing the team wear the uniforms she designed.

Beaumont graduated from South Albany High and went on to earn bachelor's and master's degrees at Oregon State University. She worked in the hospitality industry in corporate and group sales and that is now she first came to work with the Knights. Beaumont oversaw the Knights' relationship with Holiday Inn Express from 2014 to 2017.

After joining the Knights organization in 2017 she worked to share the team with the entire mid-Willamette Valley.

“She’s a workhorse, a great employee. So much passion,” Segel said. “She’s done a great job of bringing the community together. She is so community minded. She grew up in Albany, went to South Albany High, she loves the mid-valley and she makes sure she connects all the dots from Albany to Lebanon to Philomath to Corvallis. She was involved in so many different causes and organizations. She meant the world.”

Beaumont started with the Knights as the seasonal catering manager. She then served as the director of hospitality for three seasons before being named general manager in 2021.

Amanda Smyth, the on-field host for the Knights, first met Beaumont a couple of years ago at a West Coast League event in Portland.

“Jen and I worked the Corvallis Knights table there. I had the pleasure of meeting her there and then I went back to Australia and we stayed in touch," Smyth said.

"Anybody who met her can attest to this, she is just the most positive, shining light to be around. Even going through what she went through, she just saw the world through rose-colored glasses. I don’t know how you do that, what she did, but she just did. She’s just the strongest woman I’ve ever met. Just an incredibly amazing woman."

Beaumont has requested that in lieu of flowers or gifts that a custom picnic table be created in her memory at Goss Stadium. The table will continue her work of bringing the community together at the ballpark. Donations may be mailed to the Corvallis Knights, P.O. Box 1356, Corvallis, OR, 97339 or hand delivered to the team’s box office at Goss Stadium.

Beaumont is survived by her husband Aaron and their two dogs.