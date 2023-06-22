The Corvallis Knights defeated the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen 18-0 Thursday night in the annual baseball game between the Knights, a West Coast League team, and the local American Legion squad.

Right fielder Kellen Segel (Linn-Benton CC) had three RBIs, two hits and two runs for the Knights (11-6, 9-6) before a Goss Stadium crowd of 1,676. Second baseman Tyler Quinn (Pacific) doubled twice, scored four times and drove in a run.

Third baseman Levi Jones (Oregon State) tripled and drove in three runs and shortstop Ty Yukumoto (Pacific) had two hits and two runs. Center fielder JC Ng (Pomona-Pitzer) scored three times and drove in two.

Starting pitcher Sam Stuhr (OSU) struck out eight in four scoreless innings. Relievers Jonathan Stone (George Fox), Grant Cleavinger (Nebraska), Joey Mundt (OSU), Evan Clark (USC) and Tyler Bremner (UCSB) each went an inning to finish the shutout.

Nick Gimino, Mason Riney and Mason Stearns each had a hit for the Marketmen. Riney's hit was a double.

The Knights face the Cascade College League Showcase Team at 6:35 p.m. Friday in another non-league contest. Based at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam, Wash., the CCL was established in 2018 to give NWAC, NAIA and NCAA players competition in June and July.

Comprised of the best players from all six CCL clubs, the Showcase Team plays a 25-game schedule against independent collegiate and WCL teams.

The Knights then resume WCL action on Saturday with their initial home series with the Kamloops NorthPaws. The homestand concludes against Springfield on Tuesday.

The Marketmen (3-14) return to Area III play Monday at home against Newport with a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.