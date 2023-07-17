Ethan Hott was in a hurry to get his summer of baseball started.

A decision in the Stanford program led him to not be on the field for his true freshman season this past spring, and he was anxious to see some live action for the first time in months.

The Cardinal was on its way to a third straight College World Series appearance in early June. Hott had the option to travel with the team for the Omaha experience. But because he wasn’t on the postseason roster, that experience wouldn’t involve practicing with the squad or being in the dugout for games.

So Hott made the best choice for him and immediately headed north to join the Corvallis Knights.

Hott is just the latest example of a Stanford player having a major impact for the Knights, a summer wood-bat team that features players from all collegiate levels.

An outfielder from Paradise Valley, Ariz., near Phoenix, Hott is batting .300 with six double and 20 RBIs in 26 games for the Knights. Corvallis won its sixth straight game Sunday and returns to league play Tuesday at home against Kelowna in a late-season push for a return trip to the postseason.

Stanford’s Temo Becerra and Matt Scott helped the Knights to a sixth consecutive league title last summer. Teammates Drew Dowd and Ty Uber were in Corvallis the year before.

Hott heard from them what the experience would be like.

“They said you’re going to get a lot better because you’re going to play a lot, and it’s a lot of fun,” Hott said. “Playing at Goss, nothing beats that in terms of a summer atmosphere. Hearing all those things, I was that much more excited to come out here.”

Hott played last summer in Salt Lake City with a team entirely made up of incoming college freshman. The team played collegiate teams in the Salt Lake area.

Joining the Knights in the WCL, where accomplished NCAA Division I players are frequently in the lineup, and seeing live pitching for the first time since late winter was certainly a challenge.

It took just a few games for Hott to gain confidence and get comfortable in his new surroundings.

“I was able to adjust fairly quickly,” he said. “I remember that first game, especially going into my first at-bat, a little nervous. ‘I’m just going to go up there and compete and see what I can do.’”

The Knights’ current connection at Stanford started with former Oregon player Jack Marder, who coached with the Cardinal in 2018 and 2019 and has been a Ducks assistant since 2020. It continued with current Stanford pitching coach Thomas Eager, who previously worked under Larry Lee at Cal Poly, a longtime Knights partner school.

“Stanford’s a great relationship for us. We’ve got some great players from there,” Knights coach Brooke Knight said, rattling off former Corvallis players Jacob Palisch (2018) and Alex Williams (2019) plus Uber and Scott off the top of his head. “You go right down the line. A lot of arms, but nice to have a position player, too.”

Palisch and fellow former Knights pitcher Brendan Beck are currently at the high-A level in Minor League Baseball. Dowd was taken by Tampa Bay in the eighth round of this year’s Major League Baseball first-year player draft.

Dan Segel, CEO of the Knights Baseball Club, recently received a text from Dowd that he shared.

“Thank you very much. I always rave about Corvallis to anyone who asks because I think you guys do a hell of a job out there. Proud to be a Knight, for sure,” Dowd said.

Segel also recalled an interaction with Palisch when Palisch was pitching with the Knights. Segel’s son Kaden, currently on the Corvallis roster, was struggling in school and Dan Segel has Palisch to talk his son. Palisch told Kaden Segel that being a successful student-athlete is a lot of work but that you have to do it all, including the academic side. It was a big moment for an impressionable Kaden Segel.

“I’ll never forget that,” Dan Segel said.

Palisch went on to become a collegiate All-American. Many former Knights have piled up awards back at their home schools then moved on to play professional baseball.

Knight said it’s fun to keep tabs on players after they’ve left the Corvallis program and send along messages as they achieve accomplishments.

“That part’s really rewarding, and to maintain those long-term relationships,” the coach said.

Hott could be one of the next along those lines. He’s working hard this summer in the hopes that he’ll be one of the players on the Stanford roster to fill the holes left by those who have been recently drafted or decided to leave the school for other opportunities.

“He’s a tough kid, he plays the game hard, he’s a competitor,” Knight said. “He’s barreled a lot of balls. He can run, he’s got some arm strength and he can really go get it in the outfield. There’s some fire in the belly.”

Knight added that Hott has a great attitude, is extremely coachable and wants to be a good college player.

Hott said he’s excited to get on the field every day, something he wasn’t afforded during the spring. His individual numbers this summer have been solid. But he’s done his best to avoid what he calls “results-based thinking” and any issues that can bring.

Instead, he’s focused on good at-bats and taking advantage of the opportunity to play on a regular basis before turning his attention to a return to Stanford.

“I’ll definitely have a different mindset going into this fall than I did last year,” Hott said. “I’ve learned a lot over the last year. I’ll compete for that spot like anybody else and I feel like I’ve earned that.”