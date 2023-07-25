The Corvallis Knights have found a spark, keeping alive the possibility of yet another West Coast League baseball title.

Corvallis was in an unfamiliar position at the close of the WCL’s first half the first week of July. Winners of the league title the past six years that a collegiate wood-bat season was held, the Knights were still fighting for a playoff berth.

But Corvallis is well within reach of a return to the playoffs after Sunday’s 5-4 win at Walla Walla completed a three-game sweep of the Sweets and gave the Knights 13 straight wins, 12 in league play. The Knights are now 13-2 in the second half.

Corvallis (35-12, 30-12 WCL) has made the playoffs in 15 straight seasons, qualifying every year since the postseason expanded beyond just a league title series in 2007.

In 2022, the WCL playoffs expanded to four teams in each of the two divisions and eight overall with the addition of four teams to reach a total of 16.

Ridgefield won the South Division’s first half this year. The Raptors will be joined in the playoffs by the South’s second-half winner and the two teams in the division with the best overall records that did not win the first or second halves or otherwise qualify.

With Sunday’s win, Corvallis is three games ahead of Cowlitz and Ridgefield in the second half and 10 games better than Bend, currently the South’s fifth-place team in season record, with 12 games left in the regular season.

One of the biggest roles in the current win streak has been played by pitcher Sean Wiese.

The left-hander from Canby is in his fourth season with the Knights and has been a key postseason cog.

Wiese played three seasons at George Fox University in Newberg before he transferred to University of Hawaii last fall.

In league play during the winning streak, Wiese has pitched 12⅓ innings and recorded three wins across four appearances. He’s allowed just two hits, one earned run and four walks with 12 strikeouts.

“You can’t put enough value on a guy that can consistently come out of the bullpen for this organization and fills up the strike zone and keeps hitters off-balance and gotten key outs,” Corvallis coach Brooke Knight said of Wiese, who is often a bridge between the team’s starting pitchers and the back end of bullpen.

Stay up to date on mid-Willamette Valley news, wherever you go Easily access the latest Corvallis, Philomath and Benton County news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.

Wiese is “super competitive,” reliable and has shown many times that no situation is too big for him, Knight said.

Wiese isn’t overpowering, but he finds a way to get outs. On the season, he’s 5-0 with a 3.32 ERA and 20 strikeouts against six walks.

“He knows exactly who he is and has a ton of confidence in his stuff,” Knight said. “It’s fun to watch him compete because guys think they’re going to square up pitches and they don’t. He loves to play the game, and he’s a valuable part of our team once again.”

USC’s Ethan Hedges has had a hot bat in league play through the win streak. He’s 16 of 45 (.356) with five multi-hit games, one home run, two triples, one double and 14 RBIs.

Also during the streak, Utah’s Tyler Quinn has 13 hits and 12 RBIs, Stanford’s Ethan Hott 13 hits and 12 RBIs, Gonzaga’s Sam Stem 13 hits and incoming Oregon State freshman Levi Jones 12 hits.

On the mound, San Jose State’s Ethan Ross has pitched eight scoreless innings with 15 strikeouts and two walks. Portland’s Kaden Segel has allowed one earned run and picked up two wins over 9⅔ innings. Lane’s Nathan Marshall, a West Albany graduate, has given up two runs over nine innings.

Heading into this summer, Corvallis had won the South Division’s first half all but one year (2018) since the current format that awards a playoff spot to the first-half winner started in 2016.

But the Knights were 17-10 in the first half this summer, finishing behind Ridgefield (18-8) and Portland (16-8). Ridgefield earned the spot with a better win percentage than Portland.

There was still work to be done.

Corvallis caught fire after dropping two of three at Kelowna in British Columbia to end the first half and then losing two of three at Cowlitz in Longview, Washington.

The Knights then went to Springfield on July 11 and won the opener of a three-game set, 10-0.

Corvallis played the middle game of that series at home and the finale on the road. The Knights then won six straight at home, with three apiece against Portland and Kelowna at Goss Stadium.

Corvallis was off Monday and returns to WCL play Tuesday, opening a three-game home series against Yakima Valley. Just three series remain in the regular season from there, with the Knights traveling to Bend and Portland before finishing at home against Ridgefield the first week of August.