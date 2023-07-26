Yakima Valley snapped Corvallis’s 13-game winning streak on Tuesday with a 5-4, 12-inning victory at Goss Stadium.

It was the first loss for the Knights (34-13, 30-13 WCL, 13-3 second half) since July 9; they had swept four straight West Coast League series. They lead Ridgefield and Cowlitz by 2.5 games in the second-half South Division pennant race.

Starter Merit Jones (Utah) allowed one unearned run – attributable to his own two-out error – and three hits over four innings. He struck out two, walked one and wasn’t involved in the decision.

Reliever Sean Wiese (Arizona Christian) gave up a double to the first batter he faced, enabling two inherited runners to score to even the game at 4-4. However, he retired the next batter to end the inning, stranding runners at second and third, and added three more scoreless frames.

Ethan Collins (Pomona-Pitzer) followed Wiese in the 10th inning and shut the Pippins out until the 12th, when they strung together a double, a walk and a single for the winning run.

Corvallis took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer by Sam Stem (Gonzaga) and an RBI double by Tate Shimao (Cal Poly). Mason Le’s (CSU Northridge) squeeze bunt made it 4-1 in the fifth.

Yakima Valley took advantage of three hit batters and a walk to score three times in the sixth to tie the game 4-4. No one scored again until the 12th; the Knights squandered numerous scoring chances and left 14 runners on base.

Stem was named the Washington Park Advisors Player of the Game.

The series resumes at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. Sam Stuhr (2-0, 3.46) is the projected starter for Corvallis, opposed by CSU-San Bernardino’s Andrick Jones (1-1, 4.76) for the Pippins.

Thursday’s finale starts at 6:35 p.m. and matches a pair of Gonzaga hurlers. Miles Gosztola (1-1, 2.07) will go for the Knights, opposed by Payton Graham (3-1, 1.43) for the Pippins.

The Knights also made several roster moves on Tuesday. Catcher/outfielder Luke Scherrer, an incoming freshman at Cal Poly, joined the team; he’s a 6-foot-2, 210-pounder from Yucaipa High School in Yucaipa, Calif.

Incoming Oregon State outfielder Levi Jones left the team to participate in OSU’s BEST summer bridge program for incoming freshmen. He was 7 for 10 in this past weekend’s sweep of Walla Walla and finished the season hitting .319 in 21 games, with a homer and 10 RBIs.

Also, incoming Nebraska pitcher Grant Cleavinger has been shut down for the rest of the summer by a knee injury that has idled him since July 4. He was 1-1, 2.84 in four games, with 10 strikeouts in 6⅓ innings.