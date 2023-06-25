Defensive lapses hurt Corvallis in a 6-3 loss to Kamloops on Saturday in the Knights' inaugural West Coast League baseball home game between the teams on a balmy Dash for Cash night at Goss Stadium.

The Knights (12-7, 9-7 WCL) committed four errors, leading to four unearned runs for Kamloops. The NorthPaws, who joined the WCL in 2022, did not play Corvallis last summer but are 3-1 against the Knights so far this season.

Corvallis brought the tying run to the plate three times after loading the bases with no outs in the ninth. One run scored on a fielder’s choice, but the next two hitters struck out to end the game.

Second baseman Tyler Quinn (Utah in 2023-35) singled twice and drove in a run. Third baseman Levi Jones (Oregon State) and shortstop Ty Yukumoto (Pacific) each singled twice.

Starter Nathan Marshall, a West Albany alum playing at Lane CC, allowed only two hits in 3⅔ innings and was victimized by three unearned runs. Reliever Max Debiec (Texas A&M) earned Washington Park Advisors Player of the Game honors with 2⅓ innings of scoreless, hitless relief, with one strikeout.

The series continues at 5:05 p.m. Sunday, Corvallis righty Merit Jones of Utah (0-1, 2.70) vs. Pima CC lefty Maclain Roberts (0-3, 7.46). Monday’s 6:35 p.m. finale matches UCSB righty Tyler Bremner (0-0, 0.00) for Corvallis vs. Pima CC lefty Matthew Romero (1-1, 6.75).