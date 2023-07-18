The Corvallis Knights concluded their nonleague baseball schedule Monday with a 12-2 victory over the Redmond Dudes of the Pacific International League.

It was the final nonleague game of the summer; the Knights went 4-0 in such contests. Corvallis (29-12, 24-12 West Coast League, 7-2 second half) is 4-0 on its current homestand and has won seven games in a row.

The Dudes play in the Pacific International League. Their players primarily compete for Northwest junior colleges and NCAA Division III schools.

Phoenix Call (UCLA) shifted from his customary shortstop position, started in center field, and went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored. Cather Tyler Howard (Portland) was 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI.

DH Merit Jones was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. He was named Washington Park Advisors Player of the Game. Third baseman Mason Le (CSU Northridge) was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and a RBI.

A walk, doubles by Le and Call and a single by Ty Yukumoto (Pacific) scored three runs in the second inning. Jones had an RBI single in the third and Blake Avila (Grand Canyon) added a RBI groundout in the fourth to extend the Knights’ lead to 6-0.

They scored six more times over the next two innings to put the game away. Five Knights pitchers held the Dudes scoreless until two outs in the ninth.

The current homestand concludes this Tuesday through Thursday with three 6:35 p.m. games against Kelowna. The Knights hope to settle the score with the Falcons, who won 2 of 3 in a July 3-5 series in British Columbia.

Tuesday’s scheduled starters are Sam Stuhr (2-0, 1.74) for the Knights vs. Mt. Hood’s Amane Kondo (0-0, 20.25); Wednesday night matches Cal Poly’s Jakob Wright (1-1, 4.05) for the Knights vs. Jaxon Byrd (0-3, 6.62) of Sacramento State. Thursday’s finale pits Miles Gosztola (0-1, 3.37) of Gonzaga vs. Griffin Naess (2-0, 1.63) of Cal Poly.