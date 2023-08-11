Death, taxes and the Corvallis Knights advancing in the West Coast League baseball playoffs.

The Knights were forced to take the same route through the South divisional series earlier this week as they did in 2022 and again got it done to keep alive hopes of a seventh consecutive title in the collegiate summer wood-bat league.

Corvallis had to quickly overcome the disappointment of blowing a 4-0 lead Tuesday at Cowlitz in Longview, Wash., that turned into a 5-4 loss in 10 innings in the opener of the best-of-3 series. The teams were right back at it Wednesday night at Goss Stadium, where the Knights got a 4-1 win behind some timely hitting and quality work from a trio of pitchers.

Thursday, back at Goss, it came down to executing in key spots, and Corvallis did just that to push into Saturday’s South divisional title game against Portland at Goss. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Sam Stuhr and Frank Camarillo pitched four innings apiece and Sean Wiese got a 1-2-3 ninth to finish it off.

“They really competed. They really want this,” Knights head coach Brooke Knight said of his team and its resiliency. “Like I told them the other day, this is about this team. It doesn’t matter what this club or this organization has done previously. It is about these guys and this clubhouse this year.”

Ty Yukumoto, an infielder who will be a sophomore at Pacific University this fall, came through with one of the biggest plays Thursday when he popped down a squeeze bunt in a tie game with one out in the eighth inning that allowed Phoenix Call just enough time to slide under a tag at the plate with what was the winning run.

Yukumoto has been one of Corvallis’ biggest producers this summer. He hit .303 in the regular season and was second on the team in runs scored (34) and stolen bases (17).

He was in the spotlight Thursday and found a way to get it done again.

“I had so much adrenaline going. I didn’t really know what was going on in the moment,” Yukumoto said. “I just looked at (Knight) and he gave us the squeeze sign. When the game kept going fast, I just reacted and so pumped for that.”

The Hawaii native said he’s comfortable bunting and he got the perfect pitch – one that was high and flat – to put down on the right side of the infield.

Yukumoto said the team’s mentality in finding success has been only to focus on the now.

The Knights have a T-shirt with the phrase ‘W-I-N, that’s it,’ a slogan commonly used by longtime assistant coach Youngjin Yoon and adopted by the players.

“It would be ‘win,’ but how we see it is what’s important now,” Yukumoto said, putting words to the three letters, “and we’re trying to figure out what’s happening now and what we can be better at.”

Wiese, a left-hander who played this past spring at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and is now in his third summer with the Knights, has seen the path Corvallis has taken to repeatedly be one of the WCL’s top teams and has enjoyed being a part of it. But it was the presence of one person that brought him back: Yoon.

“I love that guy to death. He’s a mentor to me,” Wiese said. “I pretty much told the coaching staff, ‘as long as Coach Yoon’s here, I’m here.’”

In Tuesday’s series opener at Cowlitz, Wiese took the mound in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and Corvallis in front 4-1. Wiese allowed a walk and then a two-run single. He got through the ninth with no more damage but gave up a walk-off homer to Marques Titialii on the first of the bottom of the 10th.

But Wiese got another chance Thursday, and he retired the Black Bears in order to give the Knights the series-clinching win.

“Every day’s a new day, and when you wake up you have a new opportunity to be successful,” Wiese said. “That was kind of my mindset, was (Tuesday) night I slept about it, thought about it but then the next day I was ready to go. I was looking for another opportunity, another game.”

Wiese has played a big part in the Knights’ success this summer. Tuesday’s hiccup was a rare back step for the Canby High School product. During the regular season, he was 6-0 with a 2.80 earned-run average, allowing just three earned runs in 35-plus innings.

“Some of these guys, they might throw a little hard, have a little bit more electric secondary pitch but the guy believes in his stuff,” Knight said of Wiese, who doesn’t possess overpowering speed but finds ways to succeed. “He thinks he can get out Mike Trout right now. We’d hope that everybody would take on that mentality.”

Jogging to the mound from the left-field bullpen Thursday night for that next opportunity, Wiese did as he usually does and didn’t think about what was in front of him and did his best to not make the moment too big. He was going to trust the work he had put in over many years and put faith in the defense behind him.

Wiese quickly got through the ninth with a grounder to second base, a strikeout and a fly ball to right field.

Two straight wins have created a ton of momentum for a Corvallis team that had the WCL’s best second-half record (22-5) and top regular-season mark (39-15).

“I think it creates a lot of positivity in the clubhouse,” Wiese said. “Guys are fired up to be here every day. Guys love being here, and it’s just a really good thing to see.”

With a win Saturday, Corvallis will host Bellingham or Victoria in the WCL championship game on Monday.