The Corvallis Knights are back in the West Coast League playoffs and riding a wave of momentum as the season comes to a close.

The Knights (38-14, 34-14 WCL) rallied with three late runs Sunday to get a 4-3 win and three-game series victory at Bend. It marked Corvallis’ 16th league win in their last 18 tries (and 17 of 19 overall) heading into the final six games of the regular season.

Sunday’s win clinched the Knights’ 16th straight berth in the WCL playoffs. They are the only team to qualify for the postseason every year since the divisional format was introduced in 2007, the same year the team moved to Corvallis.

The Knights head to Portland on Tuesday to start a three-game set before wrapping up the regular season with three games at home against Ridgefield starting Friday at Goss Stadium.

The WCL playoffs begin Aug. 8, with Corvallis pursuing a seventh straight collegiate wood-bat league title.

Corvallis enters Tuesday’s play three games ahead of Ridgefield (31-17) in season league record after the Raptors won the WCL South Division first half with an 18-8 mark to claim its playoff spot.

Corvallis is 17-4 in the second half, 1.5 games better than Cowlitz (16-6) in the South.

With the addition of four teams in 2022 to reach 16 in all, the league expanded its playoff system from four to eight teams. Four teams from each of the two divisions are included.

Half-season winners plus those with the next-best season records (two if there are two half-season winners or three if there’s just one) make up the four playoff participants for each division.

Springfield at Portland was the only league game scheduled Monday. Starting the week, Cowlitz (28-20) sat in third and Portland (25-22) fourth in the WCL South overall standings and in line to make the playoffs if they held those spots. Bend (22-26) was fifth.

In the North, Bellingham won the first half by a game over Victoria. Wenatchee goes into Tuesday’s games at 16-5 in the second half, 2.5 better than Victoria (13-7).

Overall, Wenatchee leads the North at 35-13, followed by Victoria (32-15), Bellingham (31-16), Kelowna (26-22) and Nanaimo (24-24).

The opening divisional series round is a best-of-3 format with seeds 1 and 4 meeting on one side of each bracket and 2 and 3 on the other.

Two Game 1s in each division hosted by the third and fourth postseason qualifiers, and Games 2 and (if necessary) 3 hosted by the first-half qualifier (No. 1 seed) and second-half qualifier (No. 2 seed).

The division series schedule provides no off-days. Opening-round matchups and sites may be adjusted by the league, based on extraordinary circumstances including potential travel difficulties and site availability.

The single divisional championship games will be hosted by the winners of each divisional series with the higher full-season winning percentage. The WCL championship game will be hosted by the team with the better full-season winning percentage.

Corvallis (34-14) is currently one game back of Wenatchee (35-13) for the WCL’s best overall season record. Victoria (32-15) is third, Bellingham (31-16) fourth and Ridgefield (31-17) fifth.

The Knights saw their 13-game winning streak (12 in league play) end July 25 in a 5-4 home loss to Yakima Valley. Corvallis then won its next three straight, including last Friday’s series opener at Bend, before losing 4-3 to the Elks on Saturday and winning Sunday.

Incoming Oregon State freshman Levi Jones batted a team-best .319 with one home run, three doubles, 10 RBIs and five stolen bases in 21 league games. He concluded his season last week and took a few days off before freshman orientation at OSU.

Utah’s Tyler Quinn is hitting .299 with three homers, two triples, 11 doubles and 29 RBIs in 44 games. USC’s Ethan Hedges is batting .297 with seven doubles, three triples, one home run and 30 RBIs in 38 contests.

West Albany graduate Nathan Marshall is leading the Knights in innings pitched in league play with 34⅓. The right-hander is 2-2 with a 1.58 ERA, 19 strikeouts and 12 walks.

Utah Valley righty Zach Johnson is 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA, 30 strikeouts and nine walks. Hawaii lefty Sean Wiese (5-0. 3.12) has 23 strikeouts against seven walks.