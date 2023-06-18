Corvallis could not rally from an early 9-0 deficit and fell 10-4 to Walla Walla on Sunday in a West Coast League baseball game before a Father’s Day crowd of 1,173 at Goss Stadium.

The Sweets scored three times in the first inning and six times in the second to build their insurmountable advantage. Relievers Miles Gosztola (Gonzaga), Jakob Russell (Redlands), Joey Mundt (Oregon State) and Luke Kovach (Cal Poly) combined to blank the Sweets until the ninth, but the damage was done.

Third baseman Ethan Hedges (USC) doubled twice, singled, scored and drove in a run to lead the Knights (9-6 all, 8-6 WCL), who lost their second straight game and the series.

Second baseman Tate Shimao (Cal Poly) and shortstop Ty Yukumoto (Pacific) each singled twice and scored. Sam Stem (Gonzaga) tripled, drove in two and scored twice.

Gosztola spaced four hits over four scoreless innings in his season debut, with four strikeouts, and earned Washington Park Advisors Player of the Game honors. Mundt pitched for the first time since 2021 and retired both men he faced after inheriting a bases-loaded, one-out predicament.

However, Corvallis pitchers issued 12 walks and hit two batters, and five Sweets aboard via free passes scored. They also struggled with control in an 8-4 loss in the June 17 series opener, walking 11 and hitting two; six of those runners scored.

The series concludes at 6:35 p.m. Monday, with Portland righty Morgan Codron (0-0, 9.00) starting for Corvallis, opposed by Columbia Basin CC righty Francisco Lopez (0-1, 10.12).

The Knights are idle on Tuesday and Wednesday and resume action on Thursday with a 6:35 p.m. nonleague game against the Corvallis Gerding Builders American Legion team.