Corvallis fell 1-0 at Kamloops on Friday night at Norbrock Stadium in British Columbia, Canada, in the first-ever game between the two West Coast League baseball teams.

The Knights (6-2, 5-2 WCL) were stymied on three hits in their first start after posting 32 hits and 19 runs against Yakima Valley in the final two games of that series the previous two days.

Merit Jones turned in a quality start, allowing just one run on two hits over five innings. He struck out eight, walked only two and took a tough-luck loss.

Neil Feist added two strikeouts in two scoreless innings and Bransen Kuehl threw a perfect eighth inning, striking out one.

The Knights had numerous scoring chances against four NorthPaw pitchers, but were unable to cash in.

Tyler Quinn led off the sixth with a double but was stranded. They left two runners on in the seventh; Quinn reached third with one out in the eighth after a HBP, a steal and a groundout, but was stranded again when the Knights left the bases loaded.

Corvallis again had the tying run at third base with two outs in the ninth, but a fly out ended the game. The Knights left 11 runners on base overall and nine in their final four at-bats, three at third base.

Game 2 of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. Saturday; projected starters have not been announced. Ethan Collins (0-0, 0.00) is the scheduled starter for the Knights in Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. game, the finale of a season-opening nine-game road trip.

Kamloops joined the WCL in 2022 but did not play Corvallis.

The Knights' home opener is June 15 against Bend. Corvallis has won the last six WCL championships.