Corvallis built a big lead and then held on to defeat host Springfield 10-6 on Thursday night in a West Coast League baseball game at the Hamlin Sports Complex.

The Knights (25-12, 21-12 WCL, 4-2 second half) scored eight times in their first three at-bats to build an 8-3 advantage. But they did not score again until the ninth inning and Springfield slowly chipped away at the margin.

However, recent addition Kaden Segel pitched out of an inherited jam in the seventh by allowing only one run, and then blanked the Drifters over the final two innings for the save. He struck out three in his second appearance since joining the club on July 7.

The victory gave the Knights a sweep of the series. They were 6-0 vs. the Drifters this season and have now won nine consecutive games against Springfield over the past two summers.

Blake Avila (Grand Canyon) and Ethan Hott (Stanford) each had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Ethan Hedges (USC) had two hits and an RBI and Ty Yukumoto (Pacific) had two hits and scored twice.

Tyler Quinn (Utah) ripped a pinch-hit, RBI double and then subsequently scored on a wild pitch to account for two big insurance runs in the ninth inning. His was the only extra-base hit for the Knights.

The Knights open a seven-game homestand on Friday with a 6:35 p.m. series-opener against the Portland Pickles. Saturday’s game is also at 6:35 p.m.; Sunday’s finale is set for 1:05 p.m.

The Redmond Dudes of the Pacific International League visit on Monday for a 6:35 p.m. nonleague game. Kelowna closes the homestand Tuesday through Thursday.