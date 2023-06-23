Second baseman Tyler Quinn homered and drove in five runs on Friday to lead Corvallis to an 17-5 nonleague victory over the Cascade Conference Showcase team before a Strike Out Cancer night crowd of 1,446 at Goss Stadium.

First baseman Blake Avila (Grand Canyon) also homered, singled four times, drove in three runs and scored twice to earn Washington Park Advisors Player of the Game honors. The Knights (12-6, 9-6 West Coast League) exploded for 18 hits while remaining unbeaten in three nonleague games this season.

Quinn (Utah in 2023-24) also singled, stole a base and scored four times. It was the third homer of the summer for Avila and the first for Quinn, the Knights’ 2022 Most Outstanding Player while playing at Pacific University.

Ethan Hott (Stanford) had three hits and three runs. Anson Aroz (Oregon), Kellen Segel (LBCC) and JC Ng (Pomona-Pitzer) had two hits each. Aroz and Levi Jones (Oregon State) each drove in two runs.

Corvallis starter Zach Johnson (Portland) allowed a solo homer and three singles in four solid innings. He struck out four of the final six batters he faced, and six overall, but wasn’t eligible for the win because he did not go five innings.

Ethan Collins (Pomona-Pitzer) hurled a scoreless fifth and sixth innings and earned the decision. Frank Camarillo (UCSB) struck out two in a scoreless seventh in his season debut.

The Cascade College League, based in Hoquiam, Wash., was established in 2018 to give NWAC, NAIA and NCAA players competition in June and July.

Comprised of the best players from each CCL club, the Showcase Team plays a 25-game schedule against independent collegiate and WCL teams. Crescent Valley alum Jackson Van Eyk pitched three innings in a start for CCL.

The Knights resume West Coast League action Saturday with their initial home series with Kamloops. The NorthPaws, who joined the league in 2022, won 2 of 3 against the Knights at Kamloops on June 9-11.

The pitching matchup for the 7:05 p.m. series opener is San Jose State lefty Ethan Ross (0-1, 45.00) for the Knights vs. Baker University righty Christian Spitz (0-1, 3.85) for Kamloops.

Sunday’s 5:05 p.m. Game 2 pits Corvallis righty Merit Jones of Utah (0-1, 2.70) vs. Pima CC lefty Maclain Roberts (0-3, 7.46). Monday’s 6:35 p.m. finale matches UCSB righty Tyler Bremner (0-0, 0.00) for Corvallis vs. Pima CC lefty Matthew Romero (1-1, 6.75).