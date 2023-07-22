The Corvallis Knights scored three times in the 13th inning on Saturday to top host Walla Walla 11-8 to capture their longest West Coast League baseball game of the 2023 season.

The Knights (34-12, 29-12 WCL, 12-2 second half) overcame five errors to post their 12th consecutive victory in all games and their 11th straight in league play. They maintained their hold on first place in the South Division’s second-half pennant race and clinched their fourth series win in a row.

Corvallis didn't win the WCL South's first half, which would have ensured a playoff spot, and is still chasing a postseason berth.

JC Ng (Pomona-Pitzer) walked to lead off the decisive 13th, and scored the go-ahead run on Tyler Quinn’s (Utah) second double of the game. Sam Stem (Gonzaga) singled Quinn to third and Quinn scored on Ethan Hedge’s (USC) squeeze bunt to make it 10-8.

Stem advanced to third on the play and he scored on another squeeze, by Ethan Hott (Stanford) for an 11-8 advantage.

Kaleb Woltz (San Francisco), the Knights fifth pitcher, threw two scoreless innings to nab the win. He struck out one and ended the game by retiring the tying run on a comebacker to the mound.

Quinn also tripled, drove in four and scored twice. Mason Le (CSU Northridge) was 4-for-5 with a double and two runs and raised his average 82 points to .302. Hedges had three hits and two runs and Tate Shimao (Cal Poly) and Blake Avila (Grand Cayton) both drove in two runs.

The Knights had 18 hits and have pounded out 33 hits and 24 runs in winning the first two games of the series.

The Knights scored single runs in the third on Quinn’s RBI double and in the fourth on Shimao’s RBI single. They broke loose for four runs in the fifth on Quinn’s two-run triple and a two-run single by Avila but Walla Walla stormed back with four runs in the home half to draw even at 6-6.

Corvallis went back ahead 7-6 in the sixth on a double by Le and two groundouts, the second an RBI 6-3 by Ng. The Sweets tied the game again in the home seventh and then went ahead 8-7 in the eighth.

However, Corvallis drew even in the ninth when two-out singles by Anson Aroz (Oregon) and Shimao drove in pinch-runner Hott to make it 8-8.

Frank Camarillo (UCSB) pitched 3.2 innings of scoreless relief, ending a Sweets’ threat in the eighth, retiring them in order in the ninth and 10th, and then escaping a bases-loaded jam in the 11th. He struck out two and allowed just one hit.

Sunday’s series finale is set for 6:05 p.m. Ethan Ross of San Jose State (0-2, 4.50 earned-run average) will start for Corvallis, opposed by Otho Savage (0-1, 18.00) of Blue Mountain CC.

Corvallis is idle on Monday. It starts a three-game homestand with Yakima Valley on Tuesday; all games are scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Goss Stadium.