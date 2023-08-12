Corvallis wasn’t to be denied another shot at one more West Coast League baseball title.

The Knights got more stellar pitching, as they have throughout the playoffs, and scored three straight runs to break a 1-1 tie and pull away from Portland on Saturday night.

The result was a 4-1 victory in the WCL South divisional championship game at Goss Stadium.

Corvallis moves on to host Victoria in the league title game at 8 p.m. Monday at Goss. The Knights (46-16) will play for their seventh straight WCL title and 10th overall in the 18 years that a season has been contested.

Corvallis has been the league runner-up four times and has appeared in 10 of the last 11 WCL championship games/series.

Victoria rallied from a 5-0 deficit then held on to defeat visiting Bellingham 7-6 in Saturday’s North championship game in British Columbia. The Knights didn’t play Bellingham or Victoria in the regular season.

Corvallis and Victoria have met twice in the championship round, with Knights winning in 2017 and 2019.

On Saturday, Corvallis starting pitcher Kaden Segel went three innings, allowing two hits, one run and one walk with four strikeouts.

Neil Feist followed with four scoreless innings in relief, giving up two hits. Sean Wiese finished it with two more scoreless innings, including one strikeout.

Corvallis scored first in the first, with Mason Le’s one-out double to the left-field corner followed by a single to left by Sam Stem, the team’s RBI leader on the season.

Portland (35-30) pulled even in the third with a two-out single, two stolen bases and another one-bagger. The Knights came right back in the bottom half, as Le led off with a single, stole second, went to third on a ground out and scored when Ethan Hott beat out the throw after a slow grounder up the third-base line.

Corvallis added to the lead with one in the sixth. Hott beat out a slow grounder to the left side for a leadoff single, advanced on Tate Shimao’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Tyler Howard’s RBI single.

After Feist faced the minimum three batters in three straight frames, the last in the seventh, the Knights used a one-out walk to Le, a Stem single that moved Le to third and an Ethan Hedges ground out to make it 4-1.

Wiese made quick work of the Pickles in the eighth and ninth.

Howard and Stem finished with three hits apiece and Hott two.

Corvallis swept all six regular-season games from Portland this season, three at in mid-July and three on the road in early August.

In the best-of-3 South divisional round, Corvallis lost the opener at Cowlitz in Longview, Wash., but won the next two to advance. Portland swept two straight from Ridgefield.