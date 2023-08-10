Ty Yukumoto’s RBI squeeze bunt in the eighth inning Thursday night provided the winning run and Sean Wiese got some redemption on the mound to close it out.

Corvallis erased a 2-0 deficit then held off Cowlitz for a 3-2 win in game 3 of the West Coast League baseball South divisional series at Goss Stadium.

The Knights (45-16), winning two straight in the best-of-3 series to advance, will host Portland in the South championship game at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

Thursday, pinch hitter Blake Avila led off the bottom of the eighth with a double to right field that glanced off Seth Stroh’s glove as he ran toward the outfield fence.

Tate Shimao followed with a grounder that moved pinch runner Phoenix Call to third base. After a walk to Mason Le, Yukumoto laid down a bunt on the left side. Black Bears pitcher Matt Nelson fielded the grounder and scooped it to catcher Griffen Sotomayor, but Call slid in just under the tag.

Wiese, a lefty who gave up Marquez Tatialli’s walk-off homer in the 10th in Tuesday’s 5-4 loss at Cowlitz (36-24) in Longview, Wash., in Tuesday’s series opener, showed no ill effects with his next opportunity Thursday.

He retired the Black Bears in order with a grounder, strikeout and fly ball to help the Knights continue their chase for a seventh straight league title.

Corvallis starting pitcher Sam Stuhr lasted four innings. He allowed two hits, two earned runs and two walks with two hit batters and seven strikeouts.

Stuhr, from Portland, played his first year out of high school at Lower Columbia College then was on the OSU roster the past two years but didn’t play for the Beavers.

Stuhr worked around trouble in two of the first three frames, allowing a combined two hits and a walk, before the Black Bears got some help to score two in the fourth.

In four innings of relief, Frank Camarillo gave up just one hit and two walks with three strikeouts.

Stuhr hit two batters before a two-out wild pitch allowed one to score. In the same at-bat, Travis Moore singled to left to drive in another.

Lyndon Glidewell, Cowlitz’s third man on the mound, came on in the fifth and walked the bases loaded, the third base on balls coming with two outs. Ethan Hedges followed with a lined single up the middle to score two and tie the game.

The Corvallis defense kept the game even with two big plays in the eighth.

Shimao, playing second base, made a running, diving catch in short right field to rob a hit from the leadoff batter. Cowlitz got one on with a single against Camarillo before catcher Anson Aroz threw out the runner at second to end the threat.

Corvallis bounced back from Tuesday’s defeat to get a 4-1 home win Wednesday and force Thursday’s deciding game.

Bellingham and Victoria play for the North title, also on Saturday. The WCL championship game is Monday. Corvallis, which had the league's best overall regular-season record this summer, would host the league title game with a win Saturday.