The Corvallis Knights kept their season alive Wednesday night in a must-win situation.

Three Corvallis pitchers combined to allow one run on six hits in a 4-1 win against Cowlitz at Goss Stadium, forcing a deciding game 3 in their West Coast League baseball South divisional series. Thursday’s contest, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at Goss, sends the winner to the South championship game on Saturday.

Corvallis (44-16) rebounded from Tuesday’s late-game collapse in the series opener that resulted in a 5-4, 10-inning loss at Cowlitz in Longview, Wash.

On Wednesday, Corvallis starting pitcher Miles Gosztola, a true freshman left-hander at Gonzaga this fall, went five innings. He allowed three hits, one earned run and one walk with three strikeouts.

Cowlitz starter Jayden Vinson also lasted five frames. He gave up five hits, one unearned run and two walks with one strikeout.

The Knights’ Kaden Segel pitched three scoreless innings in relief of Gosztola, with just one hit and no walks against him while striking out five.

Zach Johnson worked around a double and single to start the top of the ninth with a grounder, fly ball and pop out to end it.

Corvallis got on the board first on a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the third by Sam Stem, the team’s RBI leader on the season. Tyler Quinn led off with a bunt single and went to third on a throwing error on the play before Stem drove him in.

Cowlitz (36-23) came back to tie it in the fourth on a two-out walk, stolen base, passed ball and RBI single.

After several missed opportunities against Vinson, the Knights found some traction versus KJ Ruffo in the sixth. Corvallis turned two hits, two walks and a Black Bears error into three runs a 4-1 advantage.

Ethan Hedges led off with a double to left field and scored on Ethan Hott’s one-out RBI single just inside the third-base bag. The next two scored on RBI grounders by Tyler Howard and Ty Yukumoto.

The teams split six games in the regular season, with each winning 2 of 3 at home in July.