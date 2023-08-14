The Corvallis Knights finished the job once again Monday night.

For the second straight year, the Knights won four elimination games in a row, this time ending it by defeating visiting Victoria 5-0 to claim the organization’s seventh consecutive West Coast League championship at Goss Stadium.

South Division champion Corvallis (47-16) got more stellar pitching — this time from Merit Jones, Zach Johnson and Sean Wiese holding the North champion HarbourCats (41-16) to five total hits, plus a good chunk of timely offense — to clinch a 10th league title in the 18 years that the WCL season has been contested.

Jones, the starter and a Utah right-hander, went 5⅔ innings, allowing three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.

A Utah Valley righty, Johnson recorded the next four outs, striking out three.

Wiese, a University of Hawaii lefty making fourth playoff appearance, closed the final two innings, allowing two hits while striking out one.

Corvallis and Victoria previously met twice for the WCL championship, which was a three-game series through 2021. Corvallis defeated Victoria for the title in 2017 and 2019. The teams didn’t meet in the 2023 regular season.

Corvallis has been the league runner-up four times and has appeared in 10 of the last 11 WCL championship games/series.

Monday, Jones worked around a one-out single in the first to get three strikeouts in the frame.

Victoria was busy on the bases in the second, starting with a walk and a bunt single. A strikeout and pickoff at second were followed by a throwing error, putting runners at second at third. Jones’ next strikeout ended the threat.

Corvallis scored first with a run in the bottom of the second.

Ethan Hedges reached on a throwing error to lead it off and went to second on JC Ng’s sacrifice bunt. Ethan Hott then lined a single to center field to make it 1-0.

Jones struck out the side in the third after a leadoff walk. That started seven straight scoreless half innings before the Knights extended the lead in the sixth.

An Ng walk, Hott bunt single and a Tate Shimao sacrifice bunt set up Tyler Howard’s RBI sac fly to eighth. Ty Yukumoto followed with a single to right for a three-run advantage.

Corvallis tacked on two in the seventh.

Le doubled to right-center then scored when Victoria catcher Tyler Davis tried to throw Le out at third on a steal attempt but instead air-mailed it into left field. Hott added a two-out run-scoring single for a 5-0 lead.

Hott finished with three hits and two RBIs. Hedges walked twice and scored twice.