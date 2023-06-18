A nightmarish sixth inning enabled Walla Walla to defeat Corvallis on Saturday night in the opener of their West Coast League baseball series on a cool, breezy evening at Goss Stadium.

The Knights (9-5, 8-5 WCL) led 3-0 before the epic collapse. Three relievers combined to walk six batters and hit another; all seven scored. An error led to another run and prolonged an inning in which the Sweets were gifted all of their runs on only two base hits.

Corvallis left fielder Ethan Hott (Stanford) was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a fine diving catch. He has eight RBIs in only four games since joining the club on June 15 and is batting a robust .500 (6-12).

Center fielder JC Ng (Pamona-Pitzer) ripped an RBI double, the only extra-base hit of the night, to earn the Washington Park Advisors Player of the Game honor. Second baseman Tate Shimao (Cal Poly) added a sacrifice fly in his season debut.

Corvallis starter Zach Johnson (Portland) stranded five Sweets in three scoreless innings, striking out three. Sean Wiese (Hawaii) added two more scoreless frames, allowing one hit and striking out two, preserving a 3-0 lead until the roof caved in in the sixth.

Neil Feist (Cal State Northridge) got the final two outs of the sixth inning and shut the Sweets down the rest of the way.

The series resumes at 1:05 p.m. Sunday; right-hander Ethan Collins of Pomona-Pitzer (0-0, 0.00 earned-run average) is the projected starter for Corvallis, opposed by Phoenix College lefty Heitaro Hayashi (1-1, 2.07).

The finale is set for 6:35 p.m. Monday, with Portland righty Morgan Codron (0-0, 9.00) listed as the probable starter for Corvallis, opposed by Columbia Basin CC righty Francisco Lopez (0-1, 10.12).

The Knights are idle on Tuesday and Wednesday and resume action on Thursday with a 6:35 p.m. nonleague game against the Corvallis Gerding Builders American Legion team.