After banging out 15 hits last night at David Story Field, Corvallis could only muster three singles on Sunday afternoon and were blanked by the host Cowlitz in a West Coast League baseball game in Longview, Wash.

All Cowlitz needed was a first-inning run off Knights starter Ethan Ross (San Jose State) as the Black Bears staff held the Knights scoreless and took the series two games to one.

The Knights' bullpen extended its scoreless streak to 11 innings as Corvallis relievers twirled four scoreless innings today to go with 5 shutout frames on Saturday and the last two innings on Friday.

Ross delivered a quality start, allowing one run while striking out 6 over four innings pitched. Returnee Kaden Segel (Portland, pictured), who earned first-team all-WCL honors in 2022, made his 2023 debut with two scoreless frames. Kaden’s brother Kellen Segel (Linn-Benton CC) retired the side in order in the seventh-inning and Bransen Kuehl (Utah) put up a zero in the eighth.

USC’s Ethan Hedges led the offense reaching three times with two singles and a walk. Ethan Hott (Stanford) reached base twice, on a single and HBP. Hedges and Hott were the only Knights to get on base.

Corvallis (21-12, 18-12 WCL) split its six games with the Black Bears.

The Knights return to play Tuesday, at Springfield to start a three-game series with game two being played at Goss Stadium on Wednesday. Game three is back in Springfield on Thursday.