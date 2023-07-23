The Corvallis Knights edged host Walla Walla 5-4 at Borleske Stadium on Sunday to sweep their three-game West Coast League baseball series.

The Knights (34-12, 30-12 WCL, 13-2 second half) prolonged a second-half hot streak that has seen them win 13 games in a row against all opponents and 12 straight in league play. They extended their hold on first place in the South Division’s second-half pennant race over second-place Ridgefield (10-5) and Cowlitz (10-5) to three games with 12 remaining.

Left fielder Levi Jones went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run to complete a stellar weekend. The future Oregon State freshman, who went 4-for-4 in Friday’s series-opening victory, was 7-for-10 on the weekend with four runs and three RBIs.

His seventh-inning RBI single broke a 3-3 tie and he then came around to score a valuable insurance run on a double by Ty Yukumoto (Pacific). He raised his average 65 points to .319 in the series.

Tyler Quinn (Utah) blasted his third homer of the league season in the first inning to get the Knights started; it was his seventh RBI of the series. Ethan Hedges (USC) added two hits, giving him six on a weekend in which the Knights scored 29 runs on 44 hits.

Nathan Marshall (Lane CC) allowed four hits over three innings of scoreless relief, with two strikeouts. Winning pitcher Kellen Segel (LBCC) gave up an unearned run in 2⅓ innings.

Max Debiec (Texas A & M) got the final four outs for the save, striking out the final batter to strand the tying run at second base.

Corvallis is idle on Monday. It starts a three-game homestand with Yakima Valley on Tuesday; all games are scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Goss Stadium.

Corvallis’s projected starters have not been announced. Max Goldberg of Lane CC (0-1, 6.75) will start for the Pippins on Tuesday; CSU-San Bernardino’s Andrick Jones (1-1, 4.76) is the probable for Wednesday.