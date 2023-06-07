The Corvallis Knights rebounded from a tough loss in the series opener to pound Yakima Valley 11-4 Wednesday night in a West Coast League Baseball game at Yakima County Stadium in Yakima, Wash.

The Knights (5-1 all, 4-1 WCL) blew a 3-1, ninth-inning lead and lost Game 1 of the West Coast League series 4-3. But they erupted for six doubles and 18 hits in game 2, built a 9-1 lead and coasted home from there to even the series at a game apiece.

Left fielder Stanley Schoppe led the hit parade with two doubles, a single and two RBIs. Ethan Hedges doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs and Tyler Quinn had three hits, three runs and an RBI.

Sam Stem doubled twice, giving him four two-baggers on the young season. Tyler Howard, J.C. Ng and Ty Yukumoto had two hits apiece.

Zach Johnson made his starting debut and went five solid innings, allowing one run on four hits, with four strikeouts. He threw 44 strikes in 66 pitches.

Jonathan Stone got a key double play to end a sixth-inning Pippin uprising and added another scoreless frame before giving way Max Debiec.

Debiec blanked Yakima Valley over the final two innings to close out the game. He struck out the side in the ninth and finished with four strikeouts overall.

Thursday’s 7:05 p.m. finale features a matchup of right-handers. West Albany High School graduate Nathan Marshall (0-1, 11.59) is scheduled to go for Corvallis; Jaydon Tomas (0-0, 3.85) is the anticipated starter for the Pippins.

The road trip continues at Kamloops, B.C., this Friday through Sunday. The Knights' home opener is June 15 against Bend. Corvallis is the six-time defending WCL champion.