The Corvallis Knights moved into a first-place tie with Ridgefield in the loss column in the South Division’s pennant race on Wednesday night by defeating Springfield 4-1 at the Hamlin Sports Complex.

The Knights (16-7, 13-7 WCL) have played two fewer West Coast League games than the Raptors, so they are one game behind in the three-team race for the first-half crown and resulting automatic berth in the WCL playoffs. Portland (11-6) is 1.5 games back.

Corvallis had only two hits against the Drifters but still won the series and captured its fourth win in a row overall. Corvallis won Wednesday’s series opener at Goss Stadium 3-2 by scoring twice in the last of the ninth.

Scoreless through four innings, JC Ng’s (Pomona-Pitzer) two-out RBI single scored Ty Yukumoto (Pacific) with the Knights’ first run in the fifth. They took advantage of three walks, a hit batsman and an error to score three key insurance runs in the eighth inning.

Phoenix Call (UCLA) had the Knights’ other RBI on a bases-loaded walk in the eighth. Ng and Blake Avila (Grand Canyon), who singled leading off the eighth, had the only hits for Corvallis.

Jakob Wright (Cal Poly) made his 2023 starting debut, escaped a third-and-first, no-outs jam in the fourth and blanked the Drifters on three hits five innings. He had three strikeouts in just his second appearance of the season.

Luke Kovach (Cal Poly) followed and allowed one hit in two scoreless innings. Neil Feist (Cal State Northridge) allowed a run in the ninth but struck out three in a two-inning stint.

The teams return to Goss Stadium for the finale at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. Texas A&M’s Max Debiec (0-0, 0.84) goes for Corvallis, versus Tanner Douglas of Tacoma CC (0-0, 0.00).