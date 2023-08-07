It took until the final day of the regular season, but the Corvallis Knights will have home-field advantage for as far as they advance in the West Coast League baseball playoffs.

Corvallis (43-15, 39-15 WCL) defeated visiting Ridgefield 3-0 Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium to finish one game ahead of Victoria and Wenatchee for the league’s best season record, thus clinching home-field advantage.

In pursuit of a seventh straight WCL title, the Knights start the playoffs in the best-of-three South divisional series round Tuesday night at Cowlitz at Lower Columbia College in Longview, Wash. Corvallis then returns home to host the Black Bears on Wednesday and then again on Thursday if necessary. All three games are scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m.

Should the Knights advance, they would host the divisional championship game against Portland or Ridgefield at 6:35 p.m. Saturday. With a win there, Corvallis would be at home for the championship game on Monday, Aug. 14.

The Knights went 22-5 in the second half to win the South Division’s second half by 1.5 games over Cowlitz, which has won 11 of its last 12.

The teams each won a three-game series at home this season. Corvallis took two of three at Goss in early July. The following week, Cowlitz did the same at David Story Field in Longview.

Following that series, the Knights took control of the South’s second half with a 12-game league winning streak (and 13 victories overall) during a two-week stretch from mid- to late-July. Corvallis is 21-3 in WCL games since July 11 and hasn’t lost a league series since falling to Cowlitz.

Cowlitz and Ridgefield both finished 33-21 in the regular season, six games back of Corvallis in the South. Portland was 28-26. Ridgefield went 18-8 to win the first half and clinch its playoff berth.

In the North divisional series, Bellingham takes on Kelowna and Wenatchee will play Victoria.

Incoming Oregon State freshman Levi Jones finished the regular season as the Knights’ leader in batting average in league games at .319 in 21 contests. Jones played his last game with Corvallis on July 23 before preparing for a freshman orientation program.

Among the Knights regulars still competing, Pacific University infielder Ty Yukumoto is hitting .303 with seven doubles, 17 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. Fellow infielder Tyler Quinn, one of Yukumoto’s teammates this past spring who is headed to Utah in the fall, is batting .297 with 11 doubles, two RBIs, four home runs and 36 RBIs.

Yukumoto has the team’s hottest bat over the last week, hitting .412 in addition to scoring six runs and stealing four bags over that stretch.

USC infielder Ethan Hedges is batting .282 with seven doubles, three triples, two homers, 31 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. Stanford outfielder Ethan Hott is hitting .281 with five doubles, one triple, 29 RBIs and a team-high 18 stolen bases.

Gonzaga outfielder Sam Stem shared team-best honors with Quinn with four home runs and leads the team in RBIs with 42. Stem, batting .268 on the season, also had a team-high 16 doubles.

Hawaii left-hander pitcher Sean Wiese finished the regular season leading the Knights in wins with six. He has a 2.80 earned-run average on the season had has allowed just two earned runs over 13 innings in his last seven appearances.

Portland righty Kaden Segel is 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA and 17 strikeouts against seven walks in 22⅔ innings. UC Santa Barbara righty Frank Camarillo (0-0, 1.42), Lane Community College righty and West Albany alum Nathan Marshall (2-2, 2.01) and Utah righty Merit Jones (1-1, 1.45) are also among the key contributors on the mound.