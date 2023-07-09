The Corvallis Marketmen wrapped up play in the Baseballism Tournament with two losses to the Hillsdale Merchants.

Hillsdale took a 5-4 win in six innings on Friday and then won 14-10 on Saturday.

In Friday's loss, Karsten Sullivan and Grant Niemann each had two hits and TJ Deen had a double.

Josh Riddle had a strong outing in relief, pitching 4⅓ innings and giving up two runs — one earned — on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

On Saturday, Carson Gerding had two hits with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Niemann had a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

The Corvallis Marketmen will play their annual alumni game at 4 p.m. Sunday.