The Corvallis Knights have dominated the West Coast League for more than a decade.

They have won six titles in a row, have won nine championships in total and have made the playoffs 15 years in a row. The Corvallis squad has never failed to reach the playoffs since the WCL expanded the postseason to include four teams in 2007.

But the Knights did not quite match their usual level over the first half of the schedule this summer. They did not finish the first half of the season with the best record in the South Division, trailing the Ridgefield Raptors who claimed the automatic playoff bid.

Corvallis coach Brooke Knight, who is in his 15th season with the organization, said the team has been a little inconsistent so far and had struggled to find good pitching and good hitting at the same time.

“I think we dropped a couple of early games that we shouldn’t have lost," he said. "That happens in baseball. Even a couple of late games where we had every opportunity to play better baseball whether it’s throwing more strikes or being more offensive.”

The Knights are 21-12, 18-12 in WCL play, well off the pace of last year's title-winning team, which finished 39-15 in league, but it still puts the Knights among the top teams in the league.

“Overall, when you look at the first half, it’s really nothing to shake your head about. It’s still a good, quality performance," Knight said. "Our player group has bought into the work and the effort it takes to win and to be exceptional. I’m proud of our group for that.”

The team is a bit younger than it has been in recent seasons and many of the players are still working to find their place at the collegiate level. Knight thinks this is the case for several teams in the WCL, not just Corvallis.

But even with this overall youth movement, the South Division has remained extremely competitive. The Knights opened the season with a sweep of Ridgefield, but the Raptors have greatly improved since. Portland and Springfield have strong clubs and Cowlitz has some quality bats in its lineup.

“Every team is running out some pretty good starters with a little bit of thump in the lineup," Knight said. "If you can’t pitch competitively on the mound you’re going to find yourself in a pickle.”

Inconsistent pitching has been Corvallis’ primary problem. Knight said every pitcher in the lineup has had some quality outings and some outings where they weren’t at their best. Experience is a big part of the issue, he said.

“We’re as talented as other staffs. In the past, we tended to have guys that believed in their stuff a little bit more and really pitched to contact and competed every pitch and every at-bat," Knight said. "We’ve had moments in this first half where we’ve had young arms allow the environment to get the best of them rather than facing it head on.”

Offensively, the Knights haven’t gotten the production they need up and down the lineup. The team’s style of play relies upon teamwork and continuity.

“We don’t really lean on the long ball as much," Knight said. "We tend to try to get competitive at-bats and move runners around and put pressure on defenses. If we are not doing a good job getting on base our greatest weapon tends to sit on the shelf.

"We have to figure out a way to get to first base and after that we can play our game."

One player who has not struggled to get on base is Tyler Quinn, a senior at Pacific University. Quinn is batting .306 in WCL play with a .435 on-base percentage.

“Without question from a position player standpoint Tyler Quinn has been a rock," Knight said. "He’s a returning player who’s gotten better, he’s gotten stronger. His at-bats are really competitive. He hits the ball to all fields. He’s athletic, can play anywhere on the field.

“His demeanor is really good when it comes to playing the sport of baseball. He’s got that perfect balance between being highly competitive and also being a good teammate.”

Knight also pointed to J.C. Ng (outfielder, Pomona-Pritzer), Ethan Hedges (infielder, USC) and Sam Stem (outfielder, Gonzaga) as players who have had quality at-bats and shown signs of breaking out.

"I think they’ve been a little frustrated with their results but we know they’re great players and we know their second halves are going to be strong," Knight said.

The good news for Corvallis is that starting last season, the West Coast League expanded its playoff field to eight teams. The top team from North Division and the South Division over the first half of the season and the second half of the season receive automatic bids. The other four spots go to the top two teams in each division which did not receive one of those automatic bids.

Even with that expansion, the battle for a playoff spot will be competitive. Home-field advantage has been very helpful for the Knights during their title runs and the team needs to win the second-half title in the South Division to earn that for at least part of the playoffs. The team has had strong support from its home fans at Goss Stadium, with the Knights having drawn just over 29,000 fans in 17 home games.

“We’ve got a lot to play for,” Knight said. “These guys understand the tradition we’ve had over the years. They don’t need me to pound it into their skulls.”