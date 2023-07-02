Cowlitz defeated Corvallis 7-3 on Saturday night, snapping the Knights’ six-game win streak before a crowd of 1,508 at Goss Stadium.

Third baseman Tyler Quinn (Utah) was 2 for 4 with two walks and a fantastic defensive play to end the top of the ninth. The former Pacific University star, the MVP of the 2022 Knights, made a diving backhanded stop of a grounder over third base and recovered in time to throw him out by a half-step.

He was selected as the Washington Park Advisors Player of the Game.

Shortstop Phoenix Call (UCLA) and second baseman Mason Le (CSU Northridge) had two hits each. Le also gloved a line drive and retired a runner at second to end the seventh inning on an unassisted double play.

The Knights (18-8, 15-8 West Coast League) fell one game behind Ridgefield (19-7) in the loss column in the South Division first-half pennant race. The Knights have four games remaining, the Raptors one.

The first-half champion receives an automatic berth in the playoffs, which involve four teams from each division.

The series finale is Sunday, the annual 7:15 p.m. Oregon State Credit Union Fireworks Night. It pits Ethan Ross of San Jose State (0-1, 22.50) for the Knights against Spencer Seid of UC San Diego (0-0, 0.00).

Saturday’s crowd of 1,508 raised the season attendance to 25,811 in 16 dates.