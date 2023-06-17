Corvallis Gerding Builders outhit Medford 5-4 but lost 2-0 Saturday at the Roseburg American Legion baseball tournament.

Mason Stearns had two hits and the Marketmen drew three walks.

Stearns, the Corvallis starting pitcher, allowed three hits, two earned runs and two walks with three strikeouts in six innings. Teammate George Brown pitched a scoreless seventh, giving up one hit.

Medford scored one run in the fourth and one in the sixth.

The Marketmen (2-10) open Area III play Tuesday in a doubleheader against Withnell at Scio High School. The first game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start.