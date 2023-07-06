Corvallis scored a total of 32 runs on 32 hits in an American Legion Area 3 doubleheader sweep at Post 20 on Wednesday. The Marketmen won the opener 16-9 and took the second game 16-10.

In the first game, Karsten Sullivan went 4 for 5 with an RBI and three runs scored. Mason Stearns was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and Axel Prechel went 3 for 5 with four RBIs. Carson Gerding had two hits, including a home run, as he scored four runs and drove in two.

In the nightcap, the Marketmen had seven players with two hits: Nick Gimino, Luey Campos, Mason Riney, Grant Niemann, TJ Deen, Sullivan and Gerding. Gimino had a home run and drove in four runs. Sullivan had a pair of doubles, scored three runs and drove in three. Deen doubled and also scored three runs with three RBIs.

Corvallis will open play at the Baseballism Tournament on Thursday at Glencoe High against the Hillsboro Barbers.