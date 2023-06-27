Corvallis Gerding Builders swept visiting Mid-Coast of Newport on Monday in an American Legion baseball Area III doubleheader at Taylor Field.

Game scores were 4-3 and 11-0, with the second game going five innings.

Nick Gimino and Mason Stearns each had two hits in the opener. Gimino hit a triple and had two RBIs and Stearns also drove in a run.

Russell Holly pitched four shutout innings in a start. He allowed one hit and one walk and struck out two.

In the second game, Luke Schoeffler pitched a complete-game three-hitter with one walk and five strikeouts.

Mason Riney had two hits and four RBIs, Karsten Sullivan three hits, one RBI and two stolen bases and Nick Gimino a double and two RBIs.

Corvallis (5-14, 3-3) plays a Tuesday doubleheader at Newport before hosting Hillsdale in its opener of the Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday at Taylor Field.