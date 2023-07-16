Corvallis and Stayton split a Sunday doubleheader at Taylor Field to finish the American Legion baseball Area III regular season tied for third place at 10-8.

Stayton won the opener 9-0, while Corvallis (14-27 overall) took the second game, 2-1. The teams also split a Saturday’s doubleheader at Regis High School in Stayton. Both teams will play in the state play-in round Friday at Swede Johnson Stadium in Eugene, with the winners advancing to the state tournament opening round Saturday, also in Eugene.

In Sunday’s first game, Josh Riddle hit a double and Axel Prechel and Karsten Sullivan each went 1 for 2 for the Marketmen.

In the second game, Corvallis scored the first run in the second inning, Stayton tied it in the third and the Marketmen went back ahead in the fifth.

Mason Stearns had a hit and the only Corvallis RBI. Mason Riney and Luke Schoeffler each had a hit and scored a run. Riney also stole a base.

The Area III third-fourth tiebreaker will be decided by the results of Monday’s doubleheader between Dallas and Mid-Coast of Newport.

Area III’s third seed will play Hillsboro Baseballism, the Area II No. 3 seed, at 4 p.m. Friday. Area III’s fourth seed will play Portland Hillsdale, the Area II No. 2 seed, at 7 p.m.