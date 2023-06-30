Corvallis held a 7-3 lead after six innings but Hillsdale rallied for a 9-8 victory Thursday at the Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament at Taylor Field.

Hillsdale put up five runs in the seventh and an additional run in the eighth to claim the victory. The Marketmen committed seven errors and just one of Hillsdale's nine runs were earned.

Mason Stearns, Karsten Sullivan and Nick Gimino each had two hits and an RBI for Corvallis.

Alex Prechel got the start and went 2⅓ innings, giving up three runs — one earned — on one hit and five walks. Mason Riney relieved and went 4⅔ innings, allowing six runs — none earned — on two hits and two walks.

Corvallis will continue tournament play with a game at 7 p.m. Friday against Grants Pass at Taylor Field.