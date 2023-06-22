Corvallis split two games with visiting Withnell in an American Legion Area III baseball doubleheader Wednesday at Taylor Field.

The Marketmen won the first game, 7-6, after rallying with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning then lost the second game, 10-2.

In the opener, Mason Stearns had two hits and Axel Prechel a double and one RBI for Corvallis. Luke Schoeffler had two RBIs and Camden Carley walked twice and stole a base.

In the second game, Stearns had two hits with a double and one RBI. Carley had one hit and one stolen base. Corvallis committed four errors.

The Marketmen (3-13, 1-3) play the Corvallis Knights in an exhibition game at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Goss Stadium.