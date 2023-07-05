The Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen split an American Legion Area 3 doubleheader with Dallas Post 20 on Tuesday at Taylor Field.

The Marketmen took the opener 13-4 and lost the nightcap 9-7.

Post 20 scored two runs in the top of the ninth to take the win. The Marketman tallied nine hits and scored in six different innings, but couldn't put the Dirtbags away.

Mason Stearns had two hits, including a double, an RBI and a run scored for Corvallis. Luey Campos also had two hits and an RBI. Russell Holly had a hit, walked twice, scored two runs and drove in a run.

The teams will meet again at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Dallas.