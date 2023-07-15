Luey Campos had two hits with a double and scored a run Saturday in Corvallis Gerding Builders’ 3-2 win against host Stayton Post 58 at Regis High School.

Corvallis scored all three of its runs in the fifth inning in the opener of the American Legion baseball doubleheader. Karsten Sullivan, Carson Gerding and Josh Riddle each had one RBI.

Riddle pitched 6⅓ innings in a start, allowing four hits, two runs (one earned) and four walks with three strikeouts. George Brown got the final two outs to record a save.

Stayton won the second game, 8-7.

Corvallis (13-26, 10-8) remained tied with Stayton in Area III play. The teams complete the regular season with a Sunday doubleheader at Taylor Field. The first game is scheduled to start at noon.

Corvallis has clinched a spot in the state play-in round next Friday at Swede Johnson Stadium in Eugene. Play-in winners advance to the state tournament, also in Eugene.