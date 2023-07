Corvallis rallied from a 7-4 deficit to take an 8-7 win over the WVBML squad Saturday at the Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament at Taylor Field.

The Marketmen tied the game with three runs in the sixth and then scored the go-ahead run in the seventh.

Luey Campos went 2 for 2 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Karsten Sullivan also had two hits, an RBI and a run scored.

Corvallis will wrap up tournament play Sunday at Taylor Field.