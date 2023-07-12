Nick Gimino’s walk-off RBI single to right field in the bottom of the 12th inning Tuesday night gave Corvallis Gerding Builders a split of an American Legion baseball Area III doubleheader with Mid-Valley at Taylor Field.

Mid-Valley (13-3 Area III) scored a run in the seventh to tie the game and send it to extra innings. The Albany-based Southpaws scored two in the ninth, only to see Corvallis (12-24, 9-7 Area III) score twice in the bottom half to again even the score.

In the 12th, Corvallis pitcher Karsten Sullivan struck out two to open his third frame on the mound then worked around a teammate’s two-out throwing error by drawing a grounder to end the threat.

The Marketmen opened the bottom of the 12th with singles by Luke Schoeffler and TJ Deen. After a strikeout, Sullivan’s infield single loaded the bases. Gimino’s hit to follow ended Corvallis’ five-game losing streak.

Luey Campos had three hits and one RBI, Gimino and Schoeffler two hits and one RBI apiece and Sullivan two hits for the Marketmen. For Mid-Valley, Bryant Starr had five hits and one RBI, Drew Rice three hits and one RBI and Cam Cyrus two hits.

Corvallis starting pitcher Luey Campos gave up seven hits, three runs (two earned), and three walks with seven strikeouts. Mid-Valley starter Lukas Hews went six innings, allowing four hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with six strikeouts.

In Tuesday’s opener, Gaje Nicholson pitched a complete game and Mid-Valley scored four runs in the seventh inning of a 5-1 victory.

Starr’s one-out infield single loaded the bases and Cam Johnson followed with a RBI hit to make it 2-0. On Johnson’s single, a fielding error allowed two more runs to score.

A fielder’s choice on the following bat brought home one more. Corvallis, which didn’t get a hit until the sixth inning, got a run back in the seventh on Gimino’s RBI single.

Corvallis hosts Hillsboro in a Friday nonleague doubleheader and finishes league play with two doubleheaders against Stayton Post 58, Saturday at Regis High School and Sunday at home.

Mid-Valley hosts Eugene in a Thursday nonleague contest and completes its league schedule with a pair of doubleheaders versus Salem Withnell, Sunday at West Albany and Monday at Scio High School.