Corvallis Gerding Builders lost both games of a doubleheader against Withnell in the American Legion baseball Area III openers at Scio High School.

In the first game, Luey Campos had one hit and one RBI and Camden Carley and Nick Gimino each recorded one hit and one stolen base for the Marketmen. George Brown pitched 1⅓ scoreless relief innings with one hit allowed and one strikeout.