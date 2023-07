Corvallis lost 1-0 to Mid-Coast Sunday in the final day of action at the Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament at Taylor Field.

Nick Gimino had the only hit for the Marketmen as Mid-Coast starter Kaden Bruns went the distance, striking out four and walking two.

Corvallis starter Ben Elmshauser also went the distance, allowing one unearned run on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

Corvallis will host Post 20 for a doubleheader starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.