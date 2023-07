Corvallis lost 15-5 to Grants Pass Friday night at the Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament at Taylor Field.

The Nuggets put up 12 runs in the first three innings, including six runs in the top of the first.

Carson Gerding had a hit and three RBIs for the Marketmen. Karsten Sullivan and TJ Deen had the other two hits for Corvallis.

Corvallis will wrap up tournament play Sunday.