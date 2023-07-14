Axel Prechel had two hits with a double and two RBIs Friday in Corvallis’ 19-8 home loss to the visiting Portland Barbers in an American Legion baseball nonleague game at Taylor Field.

Luey Campos added a double and two RBIs and TJ Deen a double and two runs scored for the Gerding Builders Marketmen.

Both teams committed five errors. Seven Portland runs and four Corvallis runs were unearned.

Corvallis (12-25) returns to Area III play Saturday with a doubleheader against Stayton Post 58 at Regis High School. The first game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start.