Corvallis took two games at Mid-Coast in Newport on Tuesday to sweep a four-game American Legion baseball Area III series from the Dungies.

Tuesday’s game scores were 10-7 and 14-13.

Carson Gerding, Mason Stearns and Karsten Sullivan all had two hits for the Marketmen in the first game. Gerding had a double, as did Luke Schoeffler, who finished with three RBIs. Camden Carley had three RBIs and Gerding two.

Nick Gimino pitched 4⅓ innings in a start. He allowed six hits, two runs and three walks with two strikeouts. He also stole three bases. Ben Elmshaeuser went 2⅔ innings on the mound, giving up two hits, five unearned runs and two walks with four strikeouts.

In the nightcap, Gerding and Sullivan both had three hits and Gimino, Stearns and Axel Prechel two apiece.

Gerding hit a home run and two doubles to finish with two RBIs. Prechel had four RBIs and Price and Stearns two each.

Corvallis scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to lead 14-11. Newport got two back in the bottom half. Sullivan pitched the final five innings for the Marketmen.

Scores for Monday’s games, played at Taylor Field in Corvallis, were 4-3 and 11-0 in five innings.

Corvallis (7-14, 5-3) hosts Hillsdale in its opener of the Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday at Taylor Field.