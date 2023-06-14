Corvallis Knights baseball has returned to Goss Stadium.

After eight games and most of the first two weeks of the West Coast League schedule on the road, Corvallis plays a majority of its games the next two-plus weeks in the collegiate summer wood-bat league at home.

The Knights, in their 17th season in Corvallis, have their first WCL home game Thursday against South Division rival Bend. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Corvallis (7-3, 6-3 WCL) has played one home game, a May 25 nonleague contest against the Northwest Star Academy Nighthawks as part of the Knights’ annual Science, Engineering & Art Day at Goss.

Since then, the team has traveled for road games at Ridgeview and Yakima Valley in Washington state and a first trip to Kamloops in British Columbia to play the 2022 expansion NorthPaws after the teams did not meet last summer.

Corvallis then hosts Bend in a Friday doubleheader, with games starting at 1:05 and 6:35 p.m. Starting Thursday, the Knights play 16 of their next 17 games at home.

The WCL has allowed Corvallis to keep its home schedule clear in the opening weeks of the season every summer in case Oregon State is selected to host NCAA postseason games. That didn’t happen this year, but the Beavers were at home in the regional and super regional rounds in 2022.

“We made adjustments and make it work,” Knights CEO Dan Segel said. “We have a pretty good track record of figuring it out.”

Winners of the last six league titles, the Knights have a significant Pac-12 flavor to their roster, including four current or future Oregon State Beavers.

OSU right-handed pitcher Sam Stuhr and outfielder Tyree Reed didn’t play for the Beavers this past spring.

Stuhr played for the Knights in 2021 after competing as a freshman at Lower Columbia College. With the Knights, he was 1-0 with a 2.53 earned run average in 21⅔ innings. He then transferred to Oregon State but hasn’t played the past two seasons.

Reed has missed the past two OSU seasons with a knee injury, and the Knights are hopeful that he’ll be available by July, Segel said.

Infielder Jacob Krieg just completed his freshman year with the Beavers. He batted .333 in eight games (four starts) with one home run and 11 RBIs. He also pitched in five games, recording a 0-1 record and 4.50 ERA in four total innings.

Segel isn’t sure how much Krieg will pitch this summer, if at all, but said Oregon State wants Krieg to get some experience at first base. Beavers starting first baseman Garret Forrester is a junior and eligible to leave school for professional baseball.

Stuhr, Reed and Krieg haven’t competed for the Knights this season but could as soon as Friday night. Athletes at schools with quarter academic calendars are prohibited by NCAA rules from playing on a summer team until the last finals of the term at their respective institutions have been held.

Infielder Levi Jones, who is graduating from Portland’s Jesuit High School this spring and has committed to Oregon State, could be playing for the Knights soon as well.

Jones is on the North roster for the upcoming Oregon All-Star Series (June 24-25 at Goss) honoring many of the state’s top 6A and 5A players along with new Knights teammate Kellen Segel, a pitcher and utility player who recently graduated from Grant High School in Portland and will play at Linn-Benton Community College. Kellen Segel is Dan Segel’s son, as is Kaden Segel, who played for the Knights last season, previously played at Linn-Benton and is now competing at the University of Portland.

In addition to the Oregon State players, the Knights have five others who were at Pac-12 schools this past year.

Utah right-handed pitchers Merit Jones and Bransen Kuehl combined for 36 appearances, including 17 starts by Jones, and nearly 90 innings for the Utes. Jones has made a team-high two starts for the Knights with a 0-1 record, 3.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts against three walks.

USC infielder Ethan Hedges, USC left-handed pitcher Evan Clark and Stanford outfielder Ethan Hott are also on the Corvallis roster.

Central Arizona infielder Blake Avila is the Knights’ top hitter by average so far, batting .385 with one home run, one double, six RBIs and one stolen base. Hedges has hit .364 with two doubles, five RBIs and one stolen base. University of Portland’s Tyler Howard is batting .348 with one double and four RBIs.

Neil Feist, a Cal State Northridge righty and one of four returning players off the Knights’ 2022 squad, has a 0.00 ERA in 10 innings pitched over four games. He has eight strikeouts with three walks. Seven Corvallis pitchers in all have a spotless ERA with three or more innings of work this season.

Other returners including Hawaii right-handed pitcher Sean Wiese, Lane Community College right-handed pitcher and West Albany High School alum Nathan Marshall and Pacific University infielder Tyler Quinn.

The Knights have three other 2023 high school graduates committed to NCAA Division I schools in infielder Phoenix Call (UCLA), catcher Luke Scherrer (Cal Poly) and lefty pitcher Miles Gosztola (Gonzaga).